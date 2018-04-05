Olofsson (concussion) will make the trip to San Jose ahead of Saturday's matchup against the Sharks, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Olofsson didn't make the trip to Los Angeles for the first of the two-game west coast swing to close out the regular season, but the news that he's traveling to San Jose bodes well for his chances of getting a game in before the postseason. Even if he doesn't play Saturday, it sounds as though the blueliner will have a good chance at being ready for the postseason.