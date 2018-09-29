Olofsson (shoulder) has no timeline for his return, but he's still determined to start the season in the NHL, Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports.

Olofsson was injured early in the preseason when he was hit by young sniper Patrik Laine of the Jets, though the defenseman has maintained a positive attitude through his recovery, as he believes he can still claim a roster at the top level. "It's definitely my goal," he said. "I think it depends on [a] numbers game and how guys perform. But I'll be ready. I'll set myself up for every opportunity that we have. I just want to help the team win whenever that presents itself." Oloffson had eight assists representing his point total through 41 NHL contests in 2017-18.