Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Struggling to find role
Olofsson was a healthy scratch during a 4-1 defeat to Chicago on Sunday.
Olofsson usually rotates with the third paring defensemen for turns in the press box, but has now been scratched in six of Minnesota's last eight games -- only averaging 10:39 of ice time in the two games he's appeared in as well, and still sits at one assist on the season. The 23-year-old has good puck moving skills and represented AHL Iowa at the AHL All-Star Game in 2016-17, but it just doesn't appear there's a role carved out for him in the Twin Cities at the moment.
