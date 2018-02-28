Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Stuck on bench again
Olofsson was a healthy scratch in Tuesday's win over St. Louis.
Olofsson had a nice run with with four assists in five games, but then got stuck on the bench as he hasn't played the past four games. It looks like he's the odd man out on the blue line even with the trade of Mike Riley.
