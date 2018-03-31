Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Suffering from concussion
Olofsson is dealing with a concussion and will not play Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Olofsson sustained the injury during Thursday's game against the Stars and will need to clear concussion protocol before he's able to rejoin the lineup again. Given the limited time remaining in the regular season, the team will likely opt to take precautions with the blueliner to ensure his health for a potential postseason run.
