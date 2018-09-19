Olofsson suffered a shoulder injury in Monday's preseason clash with Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Olofsson is among a crowded field of defenders competing for a spot on the 23-man roster and this injury could land him in the minors for the start of the season. Even if the Swede is with AHL Iowa on Opening Night, he should still be on the short list of potential call-ups throughout the season.