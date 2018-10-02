Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Waived by team
Olofsson (shoulder) was placed on waivers by the Wild on Tuesday.
Per NHL rules, Olofsson would have required medical clearance before hitting the waiver wire, so he should be healthy and ready to go for AHL Iowa. The defenseman should be able to earn some NHL action this season, but figures to spend the bulk of the year in the minors.
