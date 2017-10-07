Play

Olofsson will serve as the seventh defenseman dressing for Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes, Michael Russo of TheAthletic.com reports.

This move was necessitated by the Wild learning of an undisclosed injury to top-six pivot Mikael Granlund. Obviously Olofsson won't be placed in that spot, but he's probably versatile enough to handle the fourth line.

