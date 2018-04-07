Olofsson (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's season finale against San Jose.

Olofsson made the trip to San Jose for Saturday's contest, which indicates he's likely nearing a return to action, but there's no reason for him to suit up for a meaningless game ahead of postseason play. Minnesota should release another update on the 23-year-old blueliner's status ahead of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against Winnipeg.