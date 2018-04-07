Wild's Gustav Olofsson: Won't dress for season finale
Olofsson (concussion) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's season finale against San Jose.
Olofsson made the trip to San Jose for Saturday's contest, which indicates he's likely nearing a return to action, but there's no reason for him to suit up for a meaningless game ahead of postseason play. Minnesota should release another update on the 23-year-old blueliner's status ahead of Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against Winnipeg.
