Haight has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Thursday.

Haight was selected in the second round, 47th overall, in 2022. He had 22 goals and 19 assists in 63 games last season with OHL Barrie and started the year with three goals and nine points in 20 games with the Colts. A trade to Saginaw helped immensely, as he has 14 goals and 36 points in 33 games since the deal.