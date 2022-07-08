Haight was selected 47th overall by the Wild in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Haight didn't have a very good year (22 goals, 41 points in 63 games) for OHL Barrie, leaving him as a prime buy-low candidate heading into the draft. Haight has the offensive skill set, which, at a minimum, should lead to him piling up the points at the junior level. Haight is an excellent playmaker and shifty in the offensive zone. His work ethic is fine, and while not a burner, Haight seems to always get where he needs to be, particularly with the puck on his stick. The entire Barrie team could be viewed as a disappointment this past season, leaving Haight with significant upside moving forward assuming they can straighten things out, especially relative to where he was drafted.