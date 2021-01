Jones was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Monday.

The 20-year-old earned an entry-level deal with the Wild in March of last year after he was selected 59th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. In 49 appearances for OHL Peterborough last season, Jones registered a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage, going 31-14-3 over that span. Expect Jones to spend a majority of his time in the minors this campaign.