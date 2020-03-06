Wild's Hunter Jones: Earns fourth shutout of season

Jones stopped all 40 shots he faced in OHL Peterborough's 8-0 win over Hamilton on Thursday.

Jones' strong season continues. The 2019 second-rounder (59th overall) now has a 30-14-3 record in addition to a 2.79 GAA and .912 save percentage. Thursday was his fourth shutout of the year. The 19-year-old Jones is one of the few legitimate goaltending prospects in the Minnesota system.