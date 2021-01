Jones was recalled to the Wild's taxi squad Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

With Cam Talbot (lower body) out for Sunday's game against the Sharks, Kaapo Kahkonen will get the start in net. Andrew Hammond is expected to suit up as the backup, while Jones will serve as the emergency option on the taxi squad. After Sunday's game, Jones is expected to head back to AHL Iowa and prepare for the minor-league season.