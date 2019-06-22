Wild's Hunter Jones: Project goaltender joins Wild
Jones was drafted 59th overall by the Wild at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Jones had another lousy season (3.31 GAA, .902 save percentage) for OHL Peterborough and was no better (4.66 GAA, .862 save percentage) in the postseason. It must be noted that Peterborough was not a good club and Jones was under siege in a seemingly nightly basis. If Jones was playing for London or Guelph or one of the more established teams in the OHL, he likely would have gone higher in the draft. His poor numbers aside, Jones possesses the size (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) and athleticism NHL clubs covet in their goaltenders. Minnesota is taking a calculated risk that Jones's play will improve once he is on a team with a bit more defensive structure.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...