Wild's Hunter Jones: Remains unbeaten in OHL

Jones stopped all 23 shots he faced in OHL Peterborough's 4-0 shutout of Saginaw on Wednesday.

Jones' stellar start to the season continues. The 2019 second-rounder (59th overall) remains undefeated (5-0), and is sporting a 2.00 GAA and .924 save percentage in those five contests. Jones is a legitimate contender for the Canadian World Junior roster this coming holiday season.