Wild's Hunter Jones: Secures entry-level deal
Jones agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Thursday.
Jones was selected by the Wild with the 59th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the fourth goalie taken that year. In 49 appearances for OHL Peterborough this year, the 19-year-old registered a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage. Considering the organization already has five netminders in the system, Jones figures to stay in juniors for another year before making the jump to the professional ranks.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.