Wild's Hunter Jones: Secures entry-level deal

Jones agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Thursday.

Jones was selected by the Wild with the 59th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the fourth goalie taken that year. In 49 appearances for OHL Peterborough this year, the 19-year-old registered a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage. Considering the organization already has five netminders in the system, Jones figures to stay in juniors for another year before making the jump to the professional ranks.