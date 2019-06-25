Wild's Hunter Warner: Gets qualifying offer
Warner has received a qualifying offer from the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Warner was one of AHL Iowa's primary defenders last season, picking up seven points and 97 PIM in 73 regular-season contests before adding four points in 11 playoff games. The 23-year-old's future as an NHLer remains uncertain, but at the very least, he'll continue to be an important piece for Minnesota's minor-league affiliate in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...