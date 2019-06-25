Warner has received a qualifying offer from the Wild, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Warner was one of AHL Iowa's primary defenders last season, picking up seven points and 97 PIM in 73 regular-season contests before adding four points in 11 playoff games. The 23-year-old's future as an NHLer remains uncertain, but at the very least, he'll continue to be an important piece for Minnesota's minor-league affiliate in 2019-20.