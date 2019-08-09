Wild's Hunter Warner: Inks two-way deal
Warner signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Warner spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, notching one goal and seven points in 73 games. The 23-year-old blueliner will likely once again stick with AHL Iowa for most, if not all of the upcoming season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on him.
