Cole produced an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Avalanche.

Cole has assists in consecutive games against his former team. He began the year with the Avalanche, and he's produced five points, a plus-13 rating and 67 blocked shots in 34 games since they traded him to the Wild in January. The third-pairing defenseman isn't scoring enough to make an impact in most fantasy formats.