Cole posted an assist, four shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Cole had the primary assist on Marcus Foligno's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Cole hasn't done much on the scoresheet since he was traded to the Wild in January. He has three points 32 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 16 outings with his new team -- solid defensive effort is about all that can be expected of the veteran rearguard.