Cole scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Cole hasn't produced a lot of offense since he joined the Wild in January, but he broke out of his slump Monday. Cole's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he assisted on Victor Rask's empty-netter. The 32-year-old Cole has three points, six shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating in 11 appearances for the Wild this year. He also played in two games for the Avalanche prior to the trade.