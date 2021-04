Cole registered an assist Wednesday in a 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Cole produced a helper in back-to-back games against the Coyotes, and the Wild secured wins in each contest. While he's not a power-play option, Cole has been a quality defender based on his plus-18 rating and 79 blocked shots. Still, the American skater is set to become an unrestricted free agent, which makes us wonder if he's done enough to ultimately garner an extension from the Wild.