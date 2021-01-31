Cole has one assist, seven hits and nine blocks over his past six games.

Cole was acquired by the Wild via Colorado on Jan. 19, and he's gotten off to a nice start with his new team. Known for more of a defensive game on the back end, Cole has managed a plus-4 rating while averaging 17:14 of ice time over the last six games. The 31-year-old has earned a three minute uptick in ice time since coming over from Colorado, but he's yet to provide enough offensively to move into fantasy relevance this campaign.