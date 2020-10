McCoshen signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Wild on Monday.

McCoshen hasn't played in the NHL since 2018-19 when he was with the Panthers. In his 60 NHL contests, the 25-year-old blueliner registered four goals, three helpers and 115 hits. With Minnesota, McCoshen figures to spend significant time in the minors but could get an opportunity during the year if somebody picks up an injury.