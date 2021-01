McCoshen was cut by the Wild on Monday and reassigned to AHL Iowa.

McCoshen joined the Wild this offseason after signing a one-year, two-way pact with the club. Despite not playing in the NHL since 2018-19, the 25-year-old blueliner has registered four goals, three helpers and 115 hits in 60 career games. McCoshen figures to spend the bulk of his time in the minors this season, but he could get an opportunity during the year should injuries or illness occur.