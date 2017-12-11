Wild's Ivan Lodnia: Inks entry-level deal with Minnesota
Lodnia signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
As noted by Russo, Lodnia is ranked third in OHL scoring with 16 goals in 31 games for the Otters this season. The Michigan native was selected by the Wild with a third-round (85th overall) draft pick.
