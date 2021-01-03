Lodnia is expected to return to AHL Iowa's training camp that begins Jan. 25, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The 21-year-old has spent the season to this point in the KHL for Dinamo Minsk, supplying seven points in 27 games. The 2017 third-round pick is one of many versatile forwards in the Wild farm system, but he may not be ready for the NHL level in 2021. Expect the team to be patient with Lodnia, as he's played six AHL games in his career already, failing to record a point over that span.