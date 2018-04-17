Lodnia was one of six players recalled from AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

The other recalls include Sam Anas, Zack Mitchell, Alex Grant, Brennan Mennell and Zach Palmquist. Lodnia has spent the last three season with the OHL's Erie Otters, and the 18-year-old has had back-to-back seasons with over 20 goals and 55 points. Still, this bunch was only called up since AHL Iowa missed the Calder Cup playoffs, so none of these recalls are expected to crack the lineup.