Wild's Ivan Lodnia: Stock rebounding in OHL
Lodnia scored twice to lead OHL Niagara to a 4-3 win over Hamilton on Thursday.
In his first season with the IceDogs following a three-year stint with Erie, Lodnia is in the midst of his best OHL campaign. He is averaging more than a point per game (31 points in 28 contests) and is logging key minutes for Niagara in all situations. Lodnia probably deserved a spot on the United States World Junior roster. Instead, he will beat up on OHL competition while all the league's top players are off representing their countries through the beginning of January.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...