Lodnia scored twice to lead OHL Niagara to a 4-3 win over Hamilton on Thursday.

In his first season with the IceDogs following a three-year stint with Erie, Lodnia is in the midst of his best OHL campaign. He is averaging more than a point per game (31 points in 28 contests) and is logging key minutes for Niagara in all situations. Lodnia probably deserved a spot on the United States World Junior roster. Instead, he will beat up on OHL competition while all the league's top players are off representing their countries through the beginning of January.