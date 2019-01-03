Wild's J.T. Brown: Barely playing for Minnesota
Brown emerged from the press box after sitting out the two games prior to Thursday's 4-3 road win over the Lightning. He was held without a point over 8:27 of ice time.
Brown doesn't have a substantial role for Minnesota, and the two-way aspect of his contract means that he could be sent down to AHL Iowa if the Wild continue to have trouble determining where he finds into the scheme. Even in a deep league, you should have no problem finding a skater who's matched or exceeded his output of four points through 29 games.
