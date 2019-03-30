Wild's J.T. Brown: Decent in limited role
Brown has three points while averaging 10:06 of ice time in 14 March games.
Brown has seen no power-play time this campaign, so the fact that he has seven points in 53 games is decent for the winger. The 28-year-old has made his presence felt on the defensive side this season, racking up 94 hits and 13 blocks. With a limited role, Brown shouldn't be anywhere near fantasy lineups.
