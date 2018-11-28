Wild's J.T. Brown: Doing very little for Minnesota
Brown went minus-3 without denting the scoresheet in Tuesday's 4-3 home loss to the Coyotes.
Brown committed to three hits in the contest, but this was otherwise his worst defensive performance of the season. Fantasy owners can safely bypass the Minnesota native, as he's collected a mere three points to work against a minus-4 rating over 21 games.
