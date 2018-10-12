Wild's J.T. Brown: Gets first ice time of season
Brown had two shots on goal and four hits in 6:44 of ice time in Thursday's overtime win over Chicago. It was his first playing time of the season.
Brown will likely rotate being on the fourth line with Matt Hendricks and Eric Fehr. He'll likely be active when the Wild needs to play a more physical game .
