Wild's J.T. Brown: Makes rare offensive impact
Brown scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
It tells you how the night went for Minnesota that the team's fourth line has to carry the scoring load. Brown had gone nine games without hitting the scoresheet since his recall to the NHL, and with only two goals and six points through 44 games on the season for the Wild, a repeat performance seems highly unlikely any time soon.
