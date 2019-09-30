Brown was designated for waivers by the Wild on Monday for the purpose of reassignment, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

After appearing in 56 outings for Minnesota last season, in which he tallied three goals and five helpers, Brown may be forced to begin the year in the minors. The 29- year-old has 365 games of NHL experience under his belt, which could persuade another team to try snatching him up. Barring a claim, the Minnesota native will link up with AHL Iowa for the start of the minor-league campaign.