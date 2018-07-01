Brown secured a two-year, $1.375 million deal with the Wild on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Brown was ineffective last season, accruing just two goals and five assists in 47 games between Anaheim and Tampa Bay. However, the 28-year-old's knack for physicality -- 71 hits -- can help make up for that, but Brown's fantasy value remains too low to spark an interest.