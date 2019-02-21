The Wild summoned Brown from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Brown will join a Wild squad that has run with 11 forwards and seven defensemen of late to preserve Charlie Coyle's health in advance of trading him. He's now out the door, paving the way for Brown to join the club and serve as the team's 12th forward. He's expected to draw in Thursday and should slot in to a bottom-six role.

