Wild's J.T. Brown: Season comes to abrupt end
Brown is dealing with an illness and will miss Saturday's road game against the Stars, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
This effectively ends Brown's 2018-19 campaign, with the speedy and spirited grinder finishing with three goals and eight points through 56 games. There are plenty of guys in the NHL that hold real significance to their own club but barely move the needle in fantasy hockey -- Brown neatly fits that description.
