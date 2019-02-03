The Wild waived Brown on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Brown has been a healthy scratch in 13 of the last 22 games and has just four points in 35 contests this season. The Wild only have 11 healthy forwards at the time of this report, but Pontus Aberg (lower body) could return for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres. Still, the Wild are expected to recall a player or two from AHL Wild, which is where Brown will land if he clears waivers.