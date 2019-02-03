Wild's J.T. Brown: Waiver wire bound
The Wild waived Brown on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Brown has been a healthy scratch in 13 of the last 22 games and has just four points in 35 contests this season. The Wild only have 11 healthy forwards at the time of this report, but Pontus Aberg (lower body) could return for Tuesday's game versus the Sabres. Still, the Wild are expected to recall a player or two from AHL Wild, which is where Brown will land if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...