Wild's Jack McBain: First collegiate multi-goal game
McBain picked up a pair of goals to help Boston College to a 6-1 win over Notre Dame on Sunday.
It was the first multi-goal game of McBain's collegiate career. After posting just 13 points in 35 games in his freshman season for the Eagles, McBain already has nine points in 15 games in 2019-20. He has always been a smart offensive player, but his ceiling is limited due to a lack of foot speed. McBain was the first pick of the third round (63rd overall) by the Wild back in 2018.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.