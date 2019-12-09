Wild's Jack McBain: First collegiate multi-goal game

McBain picked up a pair of goals to help Boston College to a 6-1 win over Notre Dame on Sunday.

It was the first multi-goal game of McBain's collegiate career. After posting just 13 points in 35 games in his freshman season for the Eagles, McBain already has nine points in 15 games in 2019-20. He has always been a smart offensive player, but his ceiling is limited due to a lack of foot speed. McBain was the first pick of the third round (63rd overall) by the Wild back in 2018.