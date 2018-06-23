Wild's Jack McBain: Taken by Wild as first pick of Round 3
McBain was drafted 63rd overall by the Wild at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
McBain brings plenty of size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and skill to the table. He has a solid all-around offensive game and is responsible defensively for an 18-year-old kid. The issue with McBain is his lack of speed. It didn't hurt him much this past season (58 points in 48 games) while playing against subpar competition in the Ontario Jr. A league, but it's going to be an issue this coming fall at Boston College. McBain doesn't need to be a burner to be successful, but his first couple strides need to improve. It would be a shame if his mobility ultimately holds him back because he's quite a good player otherwise.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...