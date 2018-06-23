Wild's Jack McBain: Taken by Wild as first pick of Round 3

McBain was drafted 63rd overall by the Wild at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

McBain brings plenty of size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and skill to the table. He has a solid all-around offensive game and is responsible defensively for an 18-year-old kid. The issue with McBain is his lack of speed. It didn't hurt him much this past season (58 points in 48 games) while playing against subpar competition in the Ontario Jr. A league, but it's going to be an issue this coming fall at Boston College. McBain doesn't need to be a burner to be successful, but his first couple strides need to improve. It would be a shame if his mobility ultimately holds him back because he's quite a good player otherwise.