Middleton signed a four-year, $17.4 million contract extension with Minnesota on Monday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Middleton has one more season left on his three-year, $7.35 million deal. He accounted for seven goals, 25 points, 85 shots on net, 77 PIM, 161 blocked shots and 147 hits over 80 regular-season contests in 2023-24. Middleton will likely continue to see top-pairing minutes for the Wild in the upcoming campaign.