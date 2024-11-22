Middleton logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

The four shots on goal led all Wild players. Middleton has a helper in each of the last two games and continues to offer well-rounded non-scoring production while seeing top-four minutes. For the season, the 28-year-old blueliner has 11 points, 31 shots on net, 47 blocked shots, 26 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 19 appearances.