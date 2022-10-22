Middleton is off to a solid start offensively this season with a goal and three points over four games.

That's quite an uptick given that Middleton recorded just 14 points in 66 games in 2021-22. This strong run isn't expected to last, though. He's not a major offensive force but provides value in other ways. The 26-year-old already has eight blocks and four hits, which are both categories he's expected to make significant contributions to throughout the season.