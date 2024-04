Middleton notched an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Middleton snapped an eight-game point drought with the helper on a Matt Boldy goal in the first period. The 28-year-old Middleton has enjoyed a career year with 23 points, 84 shots on net, 157 blocked shots, 144 hits, 77 PIM and a minus-16 rating. He remains a fixture in a top-four role, though his usage is exclusively defensive in nature.