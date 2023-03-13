Middleton posted an assist, five PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Middleton got the assist early, setting up a Mats Zuccarello tally in the first period. In the third, Middleton dropped the gloves with Coyotes winger Lawson Crouse in the fourth fight of the contest. Over his last three games, Middleton has three helpers, but the 27-year-old typically won't produce at such a noticeable rate. He's at 13 points (one shy of his career high) with 124 blocked shots, 95 hits, 71 shots on net, 68 PIM and a plus-14 rating through 66 appearances this season.