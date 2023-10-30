Middleton scored a goal on his lone shot in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Middleton cut Minnesota's deficit to 4-3 late in the third period, setting up in the slot before sliding a wrist shot past Vitek Vanecek. While the goal was his first of the season, the 27-year-old Middleton has offered decent offensive production early in the year, tallying six points in nine games after he recorded just 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) in 79 contests last season. Middleton should continue to work in an expanded role on Minnesota's second pairing with both Jared Spurgeon (upper body) and Alex Goligoski (lower body) on long-term injured reserve.