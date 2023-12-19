Middleton recorded a goal in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Middleton brought his seven-game scoring slump to an end. He has five goals and 11 points in 29 contests this season. The 27-year-old is an important part of the Wild's defense -- he entered Monday's action averaging 19:32 of ice time in 2023-24 -- but Middleton shouldn't be counted on to make regular offensive contributions.