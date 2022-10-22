Middleton is off to a hot start offensively this season.
Middleton has a goal and three points in four contests. That's quite the stretch given that he recorded just 14 points in 66 games in 2021-22. This strong run isn't expected to last though. He's not a major offensive force, but he's a factor in other ways. He already has six penalty minutes, eight blocks, and four hits, which are all categories where he's expected to make significant contributions throughout the season.
